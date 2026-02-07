What's The 31-Year-Old Case That Led To Pappu Yadav's Arrest In Patna?

Patna: Bihar's Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was arrested on late Friday night from his Mandiri residence in Patna, amidst a heavy police presence and high midnight drama. According to reports, the arrest stems from a 31-year-old case registered at the Gardanibagh police station, where Pappu Yadav is accused of fraudulently renting a house and using it as his office without disclosing the true purpose to the landlord, identified as Vinod Bihari Lal.

In 1995, based on the complaint filed by the complainant, the case was registered under sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per reports, the case had been pending in court, with Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav repeatedly failing to appear despite summons and warrants. The MP's residence was raided by a team of police officers, who were met with resistance from Pappu Yadav and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters before his arrest, Pappu Yadav claimed he was being targeted for his criticism of the state government, particularly regarding the recent death of a NEET aspirant. "They are misbehaving with my supporters and me. Moreover, they failed to furnish an arrest warrant when I asked for the same. All that they could produce was a warrant to attach my property," he said, adding that he would appear before the court on Saturday.

"I have doubt that these people might have killed me. I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me. The Court has called me tomorrow. Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house?... There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case," he asserted.

He further added, "The court had summoned me regarding a 35-year-old case. Yesterday, the court called me, and today the Lok Sabha session ended at 4 PM, so I came here to respect the court and attend as required. I am supposed to go to the court tomorrow, but the way the police behaved today was very dangerous and inappropriate."

Despite his claims, the Purnea MP was taken into custody and is expected to be produced before a competent court today. Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that the arrest was made due to Pappu Yadav's failure to appear in court. Immediately after the arrest, the Bihar police took Yadav for a medical examination at a hospital.

What Is The Case?

As per information, the case against Pappu Yadav dates back to 1995, when Vinod Bihari Lal alleged that his house was rented fraudulently by Yadav, who used it as his office without disclosing the true purpose. The court had previously issued an arrest warrant against MP Yadav, and a confiscation order was issued three days ago after he failed to appear.

Prior to the arrest, in a defiant statement, Pappu Yadav tweeted, "Pappu Yadav will neither bow nor remain silent. They can have me killed, but I will expose the actions of the dishonest!" He also claimed that the police arrived at his residence in plain clothes, behaving aggressively, and that he feared for his safety.

What Police Said

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma stated that the police team had gone to Pappu Yadav's residence to execute a warrant issued by the MP/MLA court. "A warrant has been issued against the MP by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The police team has gone to his house to produce him before the court tomorrow," SSP Sharma said.

Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case is related to Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested."