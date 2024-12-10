What Transpired During Rajnath's Meeting With Russian Defence Minister | Key Takeaways

Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister co-chaired the 21st India-Russia IRIGC-M&MTC session in Moscow | Image: X / @rajnathsingh

Moscow: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov co-chaired the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow.

The session focused onto boosting defense ties and expanding industrial collaboration between the two nations.

Rajnath Singh shared about the meeting on X, “Had a very productive IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

Strengthening Strategic Ties: India and Russia Reaffirm Defence Cooperation

Singh highlighted India's commitment to expanding its domestic defense industry, offering new opportunities for Russian participation in "Make in India" projects.

The operationalization of the 2021-31 Military Technical Cooperation agreement was also a key point of discussion.

INS Tushil and Future Collaborations: Protocol Signed to Strengthen Defence Relations

The ministers marked the successful commissioning of INS Tushil and signed a protocol for continued cooperation. Singh invited Minister Belousov to India for the 22nd session of IRIGC-M&MTC in 2025, which was accepted.