26/11 Mumbai Attack: Here’s How Mastermind Tahawwur Rana, a Former Pakistan Army Doctor Planned It

India is set to bring back Tahawwur Rana, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States on Thursday. This comes after the US Supreme Court rejected his final plea to stop his extradition.

Earlier this year, in February, US President Donald Trump had cleared his extradition to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He once served as a doctor in the Pakistan Army. He is facing charges on for helping plan the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 160 people were killed.

According to investigators, Rana was aware of the plan and stayed in touch with the attackers and their leaders in Pakistan.

What was his role in the attacks?

Rana’s name came up during the questioning of David Coleman Headley, another accused in the Mumbai attacks. Headley is a Pakistani-American who admitted to visiting India several times to do a recce for the attacks. He used a visa that Rana helped him get.

Headley also said he had started a fake immigration business with Rana’s help. This company was used to hide their real purpose while planning the attacks.

Rana even visited Mumbai with his wife and stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the main targets during the 26/11 attacks.

What happened in the US?

In 2011, a US court cleared Rana of directly taking part in the Mumbai attacks. But he was found guilty of supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group behind the attack, and helping plan another terror plot in Denmark.

Rana is also believed to have links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.