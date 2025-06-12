What Went Wrong: Air India Flight AI171 Crash Raises Alarms Over Dreamliner Safety

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on its way to London. The aircraft was had 242 passengers onboard at the time of crash including 217 adults, 11 children and 2 infants. There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members inside the plane.

The Air India Flight AI171’s devastating crash has not only claimed lives but also reawakened fears about the reliability of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. With 242 souls onboard, the aircraft’s sudden failure to climb and distress call at only 825 feet evokes chilling echoes of unresolved safety concerns.

For over a decade, aviation experts and insiders have flagged systemic issues, right from overlooked structural defects to regulatory complacency. Now, with the Dreamliner once again under the microscope, the world waits to learn if this was a preventable tragedy.

The Mayday Call at 825 feet

The London-bound Air India Flight AI171, reportedly didn't reach the right height. The crew sent out a "Mayday" distress call when the plane was only 825 feet in the air. It then quickly fell and crashed into a neighbourhood area just outside the airport.

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar while speaking to Republic Media Network suggested that the aircraft may have lost power, either from bird ingestion or engine stalling which led to the gradual collapse of the aircraft.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Safety in News Again

The Ahmedabad plane Crash tragedy has once again raised major questions about the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is known for being fuel-efficient and having a cutting-edge design. The Dreamliner, which was previously thought of as a symbol of new ideas in aviation because of its innovative design and composite materials used in making, hides a history of problems. In the last ten years, the 787 has had several technical flaws reported, such as battery fires, bad fuselage joins, and software bugs.

Warnings from Whistleblowers Were Ignored

In 2024, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour openly claimed that more than 1,000 Dreamliners were delivered with risky structural shortcuts, such as gaps between fuselage pieces and debris in important joints.

The FAA started looking into the situation, and Boeing said there was no imminent danger but did say it was going to check some of its planes again. This most recent crash puts those worries back to the front.

The DGCA and Boeing Commence Investigation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a full inquiry. The DGCA officials are said to be collecting flight data, voice recordings, and responses from the witnesses to help their investigation. The authority will also look into the mechanical data and plane’s maintenance history. Boeing says it is working on to gather more information.

Technology That Promised Safety Now Being Looked At