What Went Wrong at TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally? Reports Point to Mismanagement Behind Deadly Stampede

New Delhi: Karur witnessed a tragic stampede-like situation at TVK leader Vijay’s political rally, leaving at least 31 people dead, including 16 women, nine men, and six children, with many others injured. Some fainted supporters were rushed to ambulances.

Late Arrival and Poor Planning: Vijay Reaches Rally After Seven Hours

Our reports indicate that while Vijay has a huge fan base, the state government had let its guard down when it came to protecting emerging political leaders. “Vijay is somebody who is an untested commodity in the electoral fray, but he’s got a huge, huge fan base and the state government is absolutely slacked and the law and order is abysmal in the state,” our sources said. Large rallies, particularly involving youth supporters, required adequate protection, which was lacking in Karur.

Our reports further indicate that Vijay was scheduled to arrive at the rally by 12 p.m. but reached only at 7 p.m., leaving the crowd waiting for seven hours without food or water. Observers have questioned Vijay’s election planning and timing, noting that he has consistently turned up late at events, blaming traffic delays and crowd issues at previous locations.

Crowd Management Failure: Lack of Water, Security, and State Support

Koteshwaran Sukumar, reporting from the scene, described the situation as “very horrible, very pathetic,” saying that young mothers were weeping after losing their children at the rally. He noted that the Karur venue had seen large gatherings the previous day as well, but the swelling crowd, lack of drinking water, and extreme delays in Vijay’s arrival worsened the situation. Koteshwaran also criticised TVK’s management of public meetings, stating that journalists themselves were hesitant to cover such events due to poor security and inadequate safety measures.

Responsibility for crowd management primarily rests with the state government. “Just because he comes late and there’s a stampede or there’s a crowd, the crowd management is in the hands of the state government. Vijay doesn’t have the infrastructure to manage the crowd,” our reports stated. While TVK has some responsibility for safety measures, the scale of the event, reportedly attended by two lakh people, required proper state support, which was lacking.

Eyewitness Reports Highlight Chaos and Inadequate Safety Measures

As the situation worsened, Vijay reportedly stopped his speech midway and eventually left the rally. Our reports suggest that while Vijay’s team is inexperienced, especially with many young members, the state machinery should have provided the necessary security arrangements given the scale and popularity of the event in Karur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the incident, describing it as “deeply saddening” and extending his thoughts to the families of those who lost their lives. He prayed for a swift recovery of the injured.