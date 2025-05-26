‘What Will Lalu Yadav Do For Me’: Aishwarya Rai Alleges Tej Pratap’s Expulsion From RJD a ‘Drama’

She said she will “continue fighting” for justice, regardless of political games being played around her. | Image: X

New Delhi: Former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav in now-deleted Facebook post, claimed he has been in a "relationship for 12 years," triggering massive controversy. Following this, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son from the party for six years, citing “irresponsible behaviour.”

But the drama doesn’t end there. In an interview with Republic TV, Tej Pratap's estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of ex-Bihar CM Daroga Rai broke her silence, not only attacking Tej Pratap but also making serious allegations against the entire Yadav family, including Lalu, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav.

‘Lalu Ji Never Spoke for Me’: Aishwarya’s Explosive Remarks

Aishwarya, who has been in a bitter legal battle for divorce since 2019, said she was kept in the dark about major decisions regarding her life.

“Mere liye kya karenge Lalu ji? Did he ever speak up for me? I found out about the divorce through the media. Imagine the mental trauma!” she said.

She expressed that Lalu's latest move to expel Tej Pratap was “purely for political optics.”

“This is just drama because elections are around the corner. They’re trying to whitewash everything before the polls.”

‘All of Them Are Together in This’: Aishwarya Targets Tejashwi, Rabri, and Lalu

Aishwarya accused the entire Yadav family of being complicit and said that the sudden disowning of Tej Pratap is not genuine.

“Tejashwi, Rabri Devi, and Lalu ji—sab mile hue hain. Writing a few lines on Twitter won’t change the truth. He’s not really cut off.”

She further added, “They’re just trying to cover up the wrongdoings of their son. They destroyed my image and character, and now they’re pretending to stand for social justice?”

‘Rabri Devi Must Have Wiped His Tears’: A Sarcastic Swipe

In a sharp jibe at Rabri Devi, Aishwarya remarked sarcastically, “I’m sure yesterday Rabri Devi must have run to him, wiped his tears, and said, ‘Hum toh abhi zinda hain, tumko kuch nahi hone denge.”

‘I’ve Been Fighting Alone for 7 Years’

Aishwarya also spoke about the emotional and psychological toll the entire episode has taken on her.

“They came into my life and destroyed everything my peace, my image, my mental health. They’re powerful people; they change wrong into right as they please.”