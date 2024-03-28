'Whatever Profession a Woman is in...': Pratibha Singh Condemns 'Rate Card' Comment on Kangana

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Republic TV spoke exclusively with the Congress Himachal Pradesh Chief Pratibha Singh, during which various issues were discussed, including the recent controversy surrounding derogatory remarks directed at Kangana Ranaut and the possibility of her contest against the Bollywood actor in Mandi. When questioned about her earlier announcement to not contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Singh said, "See I don't know if the party will give a ticket to me or not, I have left this decision to high command only. In one week the decision will be taken".

We want Congress to win with a thumping majority. Now, it is for the party's high command to choose the perfect candidate: Congress Himachal Pradesh Chief Pratibha Singh



Kangana vs Who in Mandi?

"Mandi holds a special place in my heart, having secured victories here three times before. While I had initially decided not to contest, if the party's high command chooses to nominate me, I will not hesitate to accept. This constituency bears witness to the legacy of my late husband, Vir Bhadra Singh, whose influence resonates deeply with the people."

Excerpts from the exclusive interview

‘Rate-Card Slur’ On Kangana

When asked about the 'Rate-Card' slur on Kangana, Pratibha Singh said,"What Supriya Shrinate said was objectionable , being a lady I think such remarks should not be hurled at any woman. It's ok if Kangana has come from Bollywood or whatever movies she has done but such comments should not be passed to any women."

"I cannot speak on behalf of the entire Congress party, including Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi, regarding whether they should issue an apology. It is ultimately the party's decision on how to address the sexist remark, and I do not have the authority to speak for Congress in this matter", she added.

Kangana Ranaut is an actress. Being a lady myself, I believe, whatever profession a woman is in, we should not pass any such remark on anyone. We must not speak on personal life: Congress Himachal Pradesh Chief Pratibha Singh on sexist 'rate card' remark

For the unversed, Congress spokesperson and former journalist, Supriya Shrinate’s remarks on Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row in political circles. In a post attributed to her, Shrinate had posted a racy picture of the Manikarnika star on social media and asked for her “Rate card”, after BJP announced Kangana as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Has Things Changed in Mandi After BJP Fields Kangana

No, it is not true that things have changed after Kangana Ranaut's candidature announcement from Mandi. The party operates under specific rules and guidelines, which determine candidate selection. "Despite previous candidates like Jairam Thakur contesting from Mandi, my successful past victories in this constituency demonstrate the enduring support of the people", she told Republic TV.

Mandi was badly hit and the entire Himachal faced a massive disaster a few months back. Now, people have started asking where was Kangana Ranaut then? She could have visited once and stood by the people: Congress Himachal Pradesh Chief Pratibha Singh



Kangana vs

Pratibha Singh Vs Kangana

When asked if Mandi will witness a fierce fight between her and Kangana, the Congress leader said,"I cannot speculate on any front runners for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat at this time. Additionally, the influence of the Prime Minister's image is unlikely to significantly impact this constituency, as historical precedent shows that previous campaigns by the Prime Minister did not prevent Congress from winning the seat.

In light of Kangana Ranaut's expressed concern for Mandi, Singh raised questions on her absence during times of natural disaster in the region. “The community needed influential figures to support them during these challenging times, why she was not with them? As for the potential matchup between Pratibha and Kangana, only time will reveal the outcome. But whatever my party will ask me, I will agree to that , I have never disobeyed my party.”