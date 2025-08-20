What’s in the 3 New Bills Tabled By Home Minister Amit Shah In Lok Sabha | Image: X- ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three important bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, aiming to bring major changes to how elected officials especially Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers are held accountable when facing serious criminal allegations.

The key bill among them is a constitutional amendment that proposes automatic removal of top ministers if they are arrested and detained for 30 days or more on serious charges.

1. Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

This bill proposes changes to the Constitution to make sure that Union Ministers, including the Prime Minister, and State Ministers, including the Chief Ministers, are removed if they are arrested and kept in custody for 30 consecutive days for serious crimes.

Key Provisions:

If a Union Minister or Prime Minister is in custody for 30 days for an offence punishable with 5 years or more, they must be removed.

If the PM does not resign by the 31st day, they will automatically lose their position.

Similar rules will apply to State Ministers and Chief Ministers, with action taken by the Governor.

For Delhi, the same rules apply, with the President acting based on the Delhi CM's advice.

These leaders can be reappointed after their release.

2. Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

This bill introduces similar removal provisions for Union Territory governments. If a Minister or Chief Minister in a Union Territory is arrested and detained for 30 days or more on serious charges, they must step down or be removed. The Lieutenant Governor will act on the Chief Minister’s advice or the person will automatically lose their post.

3. Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

This bill seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 to include provisions for removing a Minister or Chief Minister who is arrested and detained for 30 days on serious criminal allegations.

Key Highlights:

A new Section 5A will be added to allow the Lieutenant Governor to remove a detained Minister based on the CM’s advice.

If the Chief Minister is the one in custody, they must resign by the 31st day or automatically lose their post.

Upon release, the individual may be reappointed.

Statement from Home Minister Amit Shah