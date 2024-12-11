sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Fifa World Cup | Bengaluru Techie Suicide | Kalyan Banerjee | Kapoors Meet PM Modi | Syria Civil War | South Korea |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues

Published 23:50 IST, December 11th 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues

Users of social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, on late Wednesday night, complained that the servers went down causing trouble

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues
WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: Users of social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, on late Wednesday night, complained that the servers went down causing trouble while using the apps. However, the reason why this problem occurred is not yet known.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:55 IST, December 11th 2024