Published 23:50 IST, December 11th 2024
WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues
Users of social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, on late Wednesday night, complained that the servers went down causing trouble
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues | Image: Pexels
New Delhi: Users of social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, on late Wednesday night, complained that the servers went down causing trouble while using the apps. However, the reason why this problem occurred is not yet known.
Updated 23:55 IST, December 11th 2024