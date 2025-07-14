When and How Will Shubhanshu Shukla Return to Earth from Space? Here's What We Know

The Ax-4 team during their 18-day stay aboard the ISS. | Image: X

Indian astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, July 15.

Providing an update on the Axiom-4 mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that undocking is scheduled for July 14 at 4:30 PM, with Shukla expected to land on Earth around 3 PM the following day.

How Will the Return Journey Take Place?

Shukla will be returning aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will slowly detach from the ISS in an automated process known as undocking. While this system functions independently, the crew onboard monitors all steps closely. Once separated, the capsule will begin its descent toward Earth.

To slow the spacecraft down and allow it to re-enter Earth’s gravitational pull, a retrograde burn, a reverse rocket thrust, will be executed. This maneuver ensures a controlled entry trajectory into the atmosphere.

As the spacecraft re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, it will face extreme heat and resistance. At this point, the capsule travels at approximately 28,000 km/h, gradually reducing speed as it descends. A sequence of parachutes, first drogue, then main chutes will deploy to further slow the descent and ensure a safe landing.

Where Will the Crew Dragon Land?

Depending on weather and mission control conditions, the splashdown is expected either in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. After landing, SpaceX’s recovery team will arrive promptly to secure the capsule and assist the crew.

Along with the astronauts, the capsule will return to Earth with around 263 kilograms of cargo, including NASA hardware and scientific data from over 60 experiments conducted in orbit.

How Long Will the Return Take?