India Did The Right Thing: When Manmohan Singh Backed Modi Govt's Stand On Russia-Ukraine War

New Delhi: Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, died at 92 after a prolonged illness on Thursday. He was admitted to Delhi AIIMs earlier today after his health deteriorated. AIIMS Delhi in its health bulletin said that Manmohan Singh was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

As we remember various instances when Dr Manmohan Singh made headlines while being in opposition, it takes us to one moment when the former Prime Minister welcomed India's stand on Russia-Ukraine war.

As opposition leader, Dr Manmohan Singh backed India’s stand on Russia-Ukraine war under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

India did the right thing, said Dr. Manmohan Singh

Emphasising that India prioritised its sovereign and economic interests and appealed for peace at the same time, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh welcomed Modi government’s move on Russia-Ukraine war saying India did ‘the right thing’.

Further speaking on India’s stand on Russia-Ukraine war, Dr. Manmohan Singh said that when two or more powers are indulged in a conflict, there is pressure on other nations to take sides. He believes India has done the right thing putting its sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace.

When Dr. Manmohan Singh was invited for G20 dinner hosted by India

Dr. Singh was also invited to G20 dinner when India hosted the international event last year in November.

Dr. Manmohan Singh while speaking to The Indian Express had said, “I am very glad that India's rotational chance for the Presidency of the G20 came during my lifetime and I am witness to India hosting world leaders for the G20 Summit. Foreign policy has always been an important element of India's governance framework, but it is fair to say that it has become even more relevant and important to domestic politics today than earlier. While India's standing in the world should rightfully be an issue in domestic politics, it is equally important to exercise restraint in using diplomacy and foreign policy for party or personal politics.”