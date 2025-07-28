'When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha...' Kiren Rijiju Ahead of Lok Sabha Debate on Operation Sindoor

'When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire' Kiren Rijiju Ahead of Lok Sabha Debate on Operation Sindoor | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday made a strong appeal to the Opposition to maintain unity and not make statements that could harm India’s national interests. The discussion comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which triggered a strong military response from India under the operation.

Rijiju stated that Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army on the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the will of the Indian people to give a strong reply to terrorism. Emphasizing the need for political consensus during sensitive times, he urged Opposition leaders, especially from the Congress, not to use language that could be misused by India’s adversaries.

“It was the wish of the people of India that the Prime Minister decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. I request the Opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language,” Rijiju said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity of the Indian Armed Forces during the debate and warned against political statements that could be exploited by hostile nations.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju drew a sharp comparison, saying, “When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire.”

Later today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lead a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, which the government has described as a “strong, successful and decisive” counter-terrorism action.

The Opposition is expected to raise concerns over US President Donald Trump’s recent claims that he mediated to prevent a nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. However, Indian officials have clarified that the cessation of military activity followed direct contact between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, and was initiated at Pakistan’s request.