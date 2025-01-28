When Will 26/11 Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana be Extradited to India? Here's What US State Department Said

Washington: In a big win for India, days after Donald Trump's inauguration, the United States Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Mumbai Terror Attacks convict Tahawwur Rana seeking prevention from extradition to India; this has increased the possibility of Rana's extradition. On the question that when will Tahawwur Rana be extradited to India, the US State Department has said…

When Will Tahawwur Rana be Extradited to India? US State Department Says…

US State Department has said that it is currently evaluating the next steps with regard to Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India. A spokesperson from the State Department told ANI that the US has long supported India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the statement said. "We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India Likely, US Supreme Court Dismisses His Plea

The US Supreme Court cleared Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India as it dismissed a review petition against his conviction in the case. India was seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley, as he was wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case. Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai that resulted in the death of hundreds of people, could now be extradited to India. Rana's co-conspirators included, among others, David Headley. Headley pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, The US Supreme Court denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India. The writ had been file in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is a former military doctor who served in the Pakistan Army and has been charged for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. He was born in the Chicha Watni in the province of Punjab , Pakistan and later migrated to Canada after gaining citizenship and became an immigration service businessman. He was also reportedly charged in 2011 for supporting the terrorist organization Lakshar-e-Taiba and plotting an attack on the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The 64-year-old who is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles is associated with Pakistani American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Popularly known as "Daood Gilani," is currently lodged in a US prison and serving 35 years after he was convicted for his role in planning the 2008 attacks in various locations in Mumbai.