When Will Bihar Get a New CM? Viral Poster Outside BJP Office Fuels Buzz Around Nitish Kumar’s Successor | WATCH

Patna, Bihar: A leadership shift in Bihar now appears near, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar set to move to the Rajya Sabha, leading to speculation over who will take charge next.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar will go to Delhi on April 10 to take the Rajya Sabha oath of office. He is anticipated to return to Patna that same day, following which political activity is probably going to pick up speed.

A Cabinet meeting is expected around April 13, where discussions on the next chief minister could take place. If the current plan holds, Kumar may step down on April 14, with meetings of alliance allies and the NDA legislative party likely to follow immediately. The swearing-in of a new chief minister could take place as early as April 15, with Gandhi Maidan being a possible venue.

Who Is on the Viral Poster Outside BJP Office?

Even before any official declaration, political indications have begun surfacing outside party offices. A poster that appeared outside the BJP’s state office in Patna portrayed Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary as the next chief minister of Bihar.

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Carrying the slogan “Valmiki Samaj Sangh ki yahi pukar, Bihar mein ho Samrat ki sarkar,” the poster quickly went viral, fuelling rumors about whether a decision was already taking shape within the party. The timing, which coincided with Kumar's travel to Delhi, only heightened the excitement.

But in a surprising turn of events that prompted more questions, a different camera captured security guards taking down the posters soon after they were shown. The swift removal has left room for multiple interpretations, from overenthusiastic support to possible internal distress.

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Who Could Be Bihar’s Next CM?

With Nitish Kumar preparing to shift positions attention has strongly turned to the BJP, the largest party in the Bihar Assembly, which is anticipated to lead the next government.

In political circles, a number of names are now being explored. Samrat Choudhary, a Tarapur representative who defeated Arun Kumar of the RJD by more than 45,000 votes, is one of the front-runners. His position has been reinforced by his administrative function and recent prominence.

Another prominent candidate is Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Rai contributes both political clout and organizational reach as a senior leader with experience at the Center and a Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has represented Lakhisarai since 2010 and is still influential in the party's state leadership, is another important figure.

In addition to these well-known figures, a number of other leaders are involved in the discussion. Sanjeev Chaurasiya has become a powerful grassroots performer after winning from Digha by a margin of more than 59,000 votes. Nitish Mishra, who represents Jhanjharpur, was also in the running after receiving a large victory margin of more than 50,000 votes.

Another seasoned name in the mix is senior veteran Dilip Jaiswal, a former state BJP chief and three-term member of the legislative council. Ram Kripal Yadav, a former Pataliputra MP and current minister of agriculture, is also being taken into consideration.

Additionally, Janak Ram, a former MP from Gopalganj and ex-minister for SC/ST welfare, is among those under discussion as the state looks toward a leadership reset.

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Get a Role?

Amid the political reshuffle, there is also growing attention on Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who recently entered politics through the JD(U).