sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • When Work From Home Was Illegal In India Until Recently: Sanjeev Sanyal Shares Interesting Story

Published 21:24 IST, November 12th 2024

When Work From Home Was Illegal In India Until Recently: Sanjeev Sanyal Shares Interesting Story

Sanjeev Sanyal, who spoke at Republic's India Economic Summit 2024, shared an instance when work from home was technically illegal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, At Republic TV's India Economic Summit 2024 | Image: Republic TV
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:11 IST, November 12th 2024