'Where Are The Pahalgam Terrorists?' - Chidambaram Questions Govt, BJP Says Congress 'Sounds Like Islamabad's Defence Lawyer'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding key details.

Ahead of the Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram has accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding key details about India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In an interview with a publication on July 27, Chidambaram raised several questions: “Where are the terrorist attackers? Why have you not apprehended them? Why have you not even identified them? Suddenly, a news item emerges that we have arrested two or three people who sheltered them. Now what happened to that?”

Chidambaram also criticised the government for not disclosing findings of the NIA probe, questioning whether the attackers were "homegrown terrorists" and demanding proof of Pakistan's involvement.

He added, “They are also hiding the losses. In a war, losses will occur on both sides. Admit the losses. You can’t put a shroud over Operation Sindoor.”

The Congress leader further slammed PM Modi for not making a detailed statement: “We know it was an intelligence failure. When 26/11 happened, I admitted it openly as Home Minister. Why is the government unwilling to do the same now?”

BJP’s Response

The BJP strongly hit back, with party spokesperson Amit Malviya alleging that Congress was echoing Pakistan’s stance.

“Why is it that every time our forces confront Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Congress leaders sound more like Islamabad’s defence lawyers than India’s opposition?” Malviya posted on X.

Other Congress Leaders Join In

Congress MPs Imran Masood and Manickam Tagore also demanded answers. Masood said, “If the terrorists came from Pakistan, then how are our borders secured? They came, committed the act and left. We have the right to know where they went.”

Tagore accused BJP of diversionary tactics: “The real issue is the Pahalgam terror attack and the government’s failure to continue with Operation Sindoor. We want to know who those terrorists were and why they haven’t been caught.”

Background