New Delhi: The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Wednesday a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places across the state. Chief Minister Sarma explained that while the current legal framework regarding beef consumption in Assam was already stringent, there had been no explicit prohibition on consuming beef in public spaces such as restaurants, hotels, and at social or religious gatherings.

"We are reinforcing our commitment to maintaining cultural and religious sensitivities by introducing this ban in public places," Sarma stated. “This will ensure that there is no public consumption of beef in public areas that may be seen as disrespectful to many communities.”

Where beef is banned in India: State wise list

Several states in India have already enacted laws prohibiting the slaughter of cows and the sale and consumption of beef. Notable among them are:

Delhi: Bans the slaughter of agricultural cattle, including cows, calves, bulls, and bullocks, even if they are slaughtered outside Delhi.

Gujarat: Prohibits the slaughter of cows, calves, bulls, and bullocks, and bans the transport and sale of their meat.

Haryana: Bans the slaughter of cows, including bulls, bullocks, calves, and diseased or barren cows.

Himachal Pradesh: Prohibits the slaughter of all bovines, with violators facing up to five years in prison.

Jammu and Kashmir: Bans the slaughter of cows and their progeny, with penalties of up to 10 years in jail.

Jharkhand: Bans the slaughter of cows and oxen, as well as the possession and consumption of beef.