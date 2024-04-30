Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda revealed “many government officials are also victims of sexual harassment” and that "Revanna himself shot all those videos". | Image:prajwal revanna

New Delhi: Days after some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, were circulated in Karnataka's Hassan, whistleblower of the alleged sex scandal and BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Tuesday, revealed that “many government officials are also victims of the sexual harassment”, and that "Revanna himself shot all those videos" on his mobile phone.

Asserting that it [leaking videos] is a “political conspiracy” hatched by the Congress party, Revanna further confirmed that the allegations levelled against the Lok Sabha MP are true, and that Revanna's former driver Karthik is only “being made a scapegoat”.

“I had written a letter to the BJP high command and state leadership in December 2023 [regarding the same]. I have not leaked these videos”, Gowda told Republic, adding, “Karthik is being made a scapegoat as he was the one to provide all those videos in a pen drive”.

Stressing that Prajwal Revanna had – at the time – managed to get a stay on this case, Gowda further revealed, "In the next 10 days, everyone will know who is behind this controversy".

Earlier during the day, the 33-year-old, who is the BJP-JDS candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, was suspended from the party with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought to know why the Congress government in Karnataka did not take any action against Revanna for alleged sexual abuse of women.

Asserting that the BJP will not tolerate any insult to women, Shah while addressing a press conference in Guwahati reportedly said, “Congress has been alleging that an NDA partner’s candidate is involved in the incident, but I just want to ask a small question - whose government is there in that state (Karnataka)? Congress is in power in Karnataka, and this matter must have come to their attention. Why has it not taken any action on it so far? We cannot take any action as law and order is a state issue".

Stressing that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should question her party’s chief minister”, Shah quipped, “What is the Karnataka government doing? Why is there no inquiry? We are in favour of a probe, and the JDS has also announced that action will be taken against Revanna".

Underlining that the issue reported in the media is “very hurtful and cannot be tolerated in any way”, Shah further said, “The BJP’s stand is very clear; we will not tolerate any insult to ‘matri aur nari shakti”, news agency PTI reported.