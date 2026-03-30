Who After Nitish? Bihar Braces For Leadership Shift As Nitish Kumar Resigns From Legislative Council

Patna: In a significant political event, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC). The Janata Dal United MLC Sanjay Gandhi reached the Bihar Legislative Council today to officially deliver the Chief Minister's resignation letter to the secretariat.

Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the decision, indicating a major change in the state's leadership framework. Sources within the party indicate that this resignation signals a broader transition, as Nitish Kumar is anticipated to step down from his position as Chief Minister in the near future. The abrupt resignation has ignited considerable speculation about the forthcoming political developments for both Kumar and the JDU-led government.

Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, tendered his resignation from the state legislature as part of the transition, marking a significant political development in the state.

On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy.

A week earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

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Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.

Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.

Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha could reshape Bihar's political landscape, potentially giving the BJP more influence in the state and setting the stage for a new leadership in Patna.

JDU MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Sunday said that the party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will tender his resignation from the post of MLC on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that while the party members were reeling, the CM made the decision to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council. "Yes, he is doing so. Everyone wanted the same (that he should not resign from the CM post), but he did not agree...," he said.

Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.

Kumar's return to the national arena could also pave the way for the BJP to have a greater say in the government in Bihar and perhaps even stake a claim to the CM's chair.