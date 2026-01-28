Who Are Parth Pawar And Jay Pawar? All You Need To Know About Ajit Pawar’s Sons | Image: Facebook

Mumbai: The untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday morning in a plane crash has brought national attention to his two sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar. Here is a look at their profile:

Jay Pawar

Despite belonging to a influential political family, Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar has remained far away from politics. Jay has never contested an election and is likely engaged in business activities.

Jay Pawar and Ajit Pawar | Image: Social media

He got married to Ruturaj Patil in December, 2025, at a luxury property in Bahrain. Ruturaj is the daughter of ElevateEdge Consulting Group Founder Pravin Patil.

Jay Pawar with his wife Ruturaj Patil | Image: Instagram

Parth Pawar

Parth Pawar with Ajit Pawar | image: Facebook

Parth Pawar is the eldest son of Ajit Pawar. Unlike his younger brother, Parth has been involved in politics. He made a political debut in 2019 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Maval constituency. However, he was badly defeated in the polls. Since the loss, Parth Pawar has not contested any elections so far.

Ajit Pawar, the 66-year-old Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died when his plane crashed on Wednesday morning. The aircraft, a Learjet 45 operated by a private aviation firm, was on a scheduled flight from Mumbai to Baramati when it met with the accident during the landing phase. Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections when the fatal crash took place.

The aircraft was carrying five people, including Ajit Pawar, his Personal Security Officer, Vidip Jadhav, aircraft attendant Pinky Mali, pilot Captain Sumit Kapur and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak. Following the crash, Pawar’s body was identified through his personal wristwatch.