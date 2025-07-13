Who Are the 4 New Rajya Sabha MPs? From 26/11 Hero To Eminent Historian- Here’s What You Should Know

Breaking: Four distinguished individuals have been elected as the new Rajya Sabha MPs. Harsh Shringla, an accomplished diplomat and former Foreign Secretary, joins the Upper House with years of experience in international relations. Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor known for handling high-profile cases including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, brings his legal expertise to the Parliament.

Eminent historian Meenakshi Jain, recognised for her extensive research and writings on Indian history, also takes a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Joining them is Sadanandan Master, a noted social worker known for his grassroots initiatives and community service.

Their diverse backgrounds are expected to add valuable perspectives to the House.

Harsh Shringla

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is a retired Indian diplomat of the Indian Foreign Service who served as Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023. He has previously served as Foreign Secretary of India and as India’s Ambassador to the United States, High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and Ambassador to Thailand. Since January 2025, he has been serving as a Viksit Bharat Distinguished Fellow.

Shringla joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1984 and spent 38 years in service, holding various positions in New Delhi at the Ministry of External Affairs and at Indian missions abroad. His postings included France (as part of India’s Mission to UNESCO), the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York City, Vietnam (at the consulate-general and embassy in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), Israel, and the consulate-general in Durban, South Africa.

Ujjwal Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam is an Indian special public prosecutor known for handling several prominent murder and terrorism cases. He played a key role in prosecuting suspects in the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Nikam also served as the special public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case and the 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case.

Ujjwal Nikam argued on behalf of the state during the 26/11 Mumbai attack trial. In recognition of his contributions, Nikam was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016. He has been provided with Z+ security, the second-highest level of security in India.

Meenakshi Jain

Meenakshi Jain is an Indian political scientist and historian who served as an associate professor of history at Gargi College, Delhi University.

In 2014, she was nominated as a member of the Indian Council of Historical Research by the Government of India. In 2020, Meenakshi Jain was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award, for her work in the field of literature and education.

Sadanandan Master

Sadanandan Master is a social worker from Kerala who is also the state vice-president of the National Teachers Union and the editor of its publication, Deshiya Adhyapaka Vartha. He is an active member of the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, the intellectual wing of the RSS.

