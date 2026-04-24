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Who Are The 7 MPs Who Dumped AAP To Join BJP In Huge Blow To Kejriwal's Party?

In a huge jolt to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seven MPs have resigned from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nidhi Sinha
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Who Are The 7 MPs Who Resigned From AAP To Join BJP In Huge Jolt To Kejriwal's Party?
Who Are The 7 MPs Who Resigned From AAP To Join BJP In Huge Jolt To Kejriwal's Party? | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a huge jolt to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seven MPs have resigned from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here is the list of the 7 MPs who have defected:

  1. Raghav Chadha
  2. Ashok Mittal
  3. Sandeep Pathak
  4. Harbhajan Singh
  5. Vikram Sahney
  6. Swati Maliwal
  7. Rajendra Gupta

Raghav Chadha's Internal Rift With AAP

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's resignation comes after AAP demoted him and removed him from the post of AAP deputy leader in the Upper House of the Parliament amidst an internal rift between him and the party.

Ashok Mittal's Shocking Resignation

No photo description available.

Ashok Mittal's resignation comes as as shock since it was him who was chose by AAP to replace Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

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Swati Maliwal's Rough Past With AAP

In 2024, Swati Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted at then CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in Delhi by his close aide Bibhav Kumar. She had claimed that she was slapped several times and was kicked in the chest and stomach area.

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Nidhi Sinha
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