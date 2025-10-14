Who Are The Nine Women Among BJP’s First 71 Candidates For Bihar 2025? | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Following a long battle and consecutive discussions amongst NDA parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced nine female candidates in its initial list of 71 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

Nine of the 71 applicants are female.

The BJP's list of female candidates for the Bihar elections

Renu Devi from Bettiah: Renu Devi, an Indian politician who was born on November 1, 1959, was Bihar's seventh deputy chief minister from November 16, 2020, to August 9, 2022. She now serves in the 9th Nitish administration as the minister of animal and fisheries resources. In 2020, she was elected as Bihar's fifth female Deputy Chief Minister. She was the National Democratic Alliance's deputy legislative leader before becoming a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the former national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gayatri Devi from Parihar: A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Bihar, Gayatri Devi, also known as Gayatri Yadav, was born on January 1, 1964. She was elected from Parihar to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015. Devi is the spouse of Ram Naresh Yadav, a former BJP MLA.

Sweety Singh from Keshanganj: Sweety Singh has been awarded the ticket for the Kishanganj Assembly seat once more in this list. Sweety Singh is a 47-year-old lawyer by trade.

Nisha Singh from Pranpur: Nisha Singh is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and an Indian politician from Bihar. In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, Singh was elected on the BJP ticket and won the Pranpur Assembly seat. Singh is married to Binod Singh Kushwaha, a veteran member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a former minister in the Bihar government.



Kavita Devi from Kohra: Kavita Devi is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and a politician from Bihar, India. Devi won the Korha in the 2020 election for the Bihar Legislative Assembly while running on the platform of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rama Nishad from Aurai: The wife of BJP MP Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Rama Nishad, who was elected in the local body elections last year, was unable to win a seat this time. Her cousin-in-law Jyotsna Kumari defeated Rama Nishad, who was running from Hajipur Nagar Parishad, by a margin of 53 votes. Local voters rejected her husband despite his high political status, giving the MP's wife an unexpected loss. Political circles are talking about the Nishad family's declining local power as a result of the defeat.

Aruna Devi from Warsaliganj: This is the second time that Aruna Devi, the wife of Don (bahubali) Akhilesh Singh, has served as the MLA from Warsaliganj. Aruna Devi's 2015 election affidavit states that she completed the matriculation (10th grade).

Shreyasi Singh from Jamui: Shreyasi has a political background. Her mother, Putul Singh, was a member of parliament, and her late father, Digvijay Singh, was a Union Minister. Following her husband's passing, Putul Singh was elected to the Banka Lok Sabha in 2010. In the 2020 elections, Shreyasi emerged victorious, defeating incumbent RJD MLA Vijay Prakash by a margin of 41,049 votes.

Devanti Yadav of Narpatganj: She was elected as the BJP's representative in the 2010 Bihar Assembly election and was also the MLA for Narpatganj.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, will run in 29 seats, while the BJP and JD(U) will each run in 101 seats. Six seats each have been allotted to the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Upendra Kushwaha.