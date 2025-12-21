'Who Are Your Children Friends With?' J-K Police Launch Awareness Drive Against Online Radicalization After Red Fort Blast

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched an awareness drive against online radicalisation in the wake of the Delhi terror attack on November 10, warning parents to stay alert about their children’s online activity in the border belt.

Addressing locals, J&K police said that the internet is increasingly being used to radicalise youth in Jammu and Kashmir, hence, parents are urged to monitor and keep track of their children's online activities.

“The online medium is being used to radicalise youth in J&K; parents need to be on alert,” said J&K Police.

The police advised parents to regularly check whom their children are interacting with and what content they are consuming online.

“With whom your children are friends and what they are watching on mobile,” DSP Gurmeet Singh said while addressing the gathering.

Officials highlighted that radical elements are specifically targeting educated youth and students through online platforms, pushing them towards violence under the guise of ideology. Sharing recent cases, the police revealed that several professionals have been arrested after being radicalised through digital platforms.

“In the last month, 4–5 doctors have been arrested, they were made doctors by their family,” the officer said.

He added that despite having stable backgrounds, these individuals were influenced through online communication.

“But through mobile and other means, from Hyderabad and Kashmir, they were radicalised and then pushed to the wrong path,” he stated.

The police also mentioned the arrest of a young student preparing for competitive exams.

“Recently a NEET aspirant was arrested; he was a bright student but now has been arrested. He was radicalised over the phone,” the official said.

The police strongly criticised separatist leaders, alleging that their movements have disproportionately harmed poor families while their own children live comfortably abroad.

“Those leaders who lead agitation, be it Geelani or others since 1989, their children are in foreign countries and holding top positions,” the officer said. Raising a direct question to parents, he added, “Have you seen any of their children dying for it? Only the poor are being pushed forward.”

According to the police, it is mostly children from economically weaker families who are pushed into violence. Reiterating that violence benefits no one, the police urged parents to focus on education and constructive careers for their children.

“Educate your children and then make them join government jobs and sports. No one wants violence, and everyone wants peace,” the officer said.

Concluding the address, the police warned families about the long-term consequences of radicalisation.