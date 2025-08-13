'Who Gave Them Right?' Minta Devi From Bihar Strongly Objected to Congress for Using Her Name, Image During Protest in Parliament

Minta Devi Questions Congress' Right To Use Her Name And Image In Parliament Protest | Image: X

New Delhi: Minta Devi, a 35-year-old woman from Bihar’s Siwan district, has strongly criticised Congress for using her name and image during their protest in Parliament over alleged discrepancies in the voter list. The controversy erupted after the Election Commission (EC) mistakenly recorded her age as 124 years old in its database.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, staged a demonstration wearing T-shirts printed Minta Devi’s picture and the slogan “124 Not Out” to highlight errors in the electoral roll.

Minta Devi Reacted Strongly

“I came to know about this 2–4 days ago… Who are they to me? Who gave them the right to wear T-shirts featuring me? I don’t want this. I just want my details corrected. If I’m 124 years old in the government’s eyes, why am I not getting old-age pension?”

She told media that her Aadhaar card has her birthdate as July 15, 1990, and blamed the error on a clerical mistake during her voter registration. The Siwan district administration has since initiated steps to correct her age.

Reacting to the protest, Minta Devi with anguish told media that she learned about the issue only a few days ago and strongly objected the Congress' use of her name and photo for political purposes.

Minta Devi criticised Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for politicizing her case, saying, “Who are they to me? I just want my details corrected.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of failing to uphold the principle of “One Man, One Vote,” calling it a constitutional duty. Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in Parliament wearing “124 Not Out” T-shirts.