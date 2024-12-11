Who is Atul Subhash? Bengaluru Techie Who Committed Suicide Alleging Harassment By Wife

Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Bengaluru Techie Suicide : Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie, who died by suicide was an AI expert from Bihar . Atul reportedly grew up in Bihar, where he completed his education before relocating to Bengaluru to pursue a career in the private sector. Subhash held the position of Deputy General Manager in the private firm.

In 2019, Atul married Nikita Singhania, who is currently working with Accenture. The couple had a son, however, their marital life soon soured.

Over time, Nikita and her family accused Atul of domestic violence and harassment, filing multiple cases against him. Atul denied these allegations, claiming he was being unfairly targeted. In his 24-page suicide letter, he described the pressure of the accusations as unbearable, draining him emotionally and financially.

On December 9th 2024, Atul was found dead in his Marathahalli residence in Bengaluru, having taken his own life. Before his death, Atul recorded a video and penned a detailed suicide note, expressing the immense anguish caused by the ongoing legal battles. He blamed the accusations and harassment by his wife and her family as the primary reasons for his decision.