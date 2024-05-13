Advertisement

New Delhi: Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is embroiled in the assault allegation levelled up against him by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal who has alleged that she was beaten up inside the CM’s residence. This is not the first time that a controversy has surrounded him.

Earlier in March, Kumar was sacked from the position of private secretary to the Chief Minister after his appointment was termed illegal and void ab initio by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, also summoned him in February in connection with the case.

He was also sacked in connection to a 2007 case against him for ‘assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from doing his duty’.

Advertisement

What has Swati Maliwal alleged?

Former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Maliwal on Monday alleged of being beaten up inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has confirmed a PCR call from inside the Chief Minsiter's residence.

Advertisement

The former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief reportedly levelled allegations against Bibhav Kumar, accusing him of misbehaving with her. Following this Maliwal made a call to the PCR which led to the police coming to the residence of the Delhi CM.

There were two PCR calls to the Delhi Police from Maliwal's number, confirmed police. The first call was made at 9:31 am in which she said she was assaulted by Kumar and another person. However, on the second call at 9:39 am, Maliwal mentioned that Kumar had assaulted her. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that.

Advertisement

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.