Who Is BJP Councillor's Husband, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Woman In Viral Video

Satna: A video of a BJP councillor's husband saying "nothing could happen to me" as a woman sobbed in the background, making serious allegations against him, is going viral on social media. The man, identified as Ashok Singh, is accused of sexually harassing the woman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

The woman, who shot the video at her shop, was heard saying in the clip, "I will post it on social media." To which Ashok Singh arrogantly replied, “What will happen to me then? Nothing will happen.” He further asked her to post the video, confident that no harm could come his way.

Meanwhile, as the video clip went viral, the Satna police sprang into action. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, an FIR was registered against the accused for using obscene language, making obscene gestures, molestation, issuing a threat and using indecent language. The police later arrested the accused and initiated further legal action.

Who Is Ashok Singh?

As per reports, Ashok Singh is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Karhi. He is the husband of a BJP councillor from the Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad. It was also claimed that Ashok Singh was also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which the local party leaders have denied.

According to the police records, Singh has a long criminal history spanning nearly three decades. Since 1996, at least nine cases have been registered against him, including charges of grievous assault, obstructing government work, house trespass, criminal intimidation and obscene abuse. A case of rioting and causing grievous injury to people had also been registered against him.

The police are now analysing the accused's previous criminal history and the action taken against him.

Rape Allegations Ruled Out

Initial reports had claimed that around six months ago, Ashok Singh barged into the victim's house, raped her at knifepoint and recorded the ghastly crime on his phone. It was further alleged that the accused used to blackmail her by threatening to leak the video.

However, an official of the Satna Police told the Republic that the woman had not alleged rape in her official complaint. The police official stated that, based on the complaint given by the victim, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the BNS and the accused has been arrested.

As per the Satna police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 74, 75(2), 79, 296 (1), 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 74 - Assault or use of criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty

Section 75(2)- Sexual Harassment

Section 79- Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Section 296 (1)- Obscene act

Section 351 (3)- Criminal intimidation