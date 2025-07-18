Who Is Chaitanya Baghel? Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son Held in Rs 2,100 Cr Liquor Scam—Low-Key, Real Estate Links, No Political Role

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state.

The arrest came hours after ED officials conducted raids at his residence in Bhilai, as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering and alleged irregularities in the state’s liquor trade.

The agency stated that Chaitanya Baghel is a “recipient of proceeds of crime” linked to the liquor scam, in which nearly Rs 2,161 crore was allegedly siphoned off between 2019 and 2022.

The ED alleges a cartel involving government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen manipulated the supply and sale of liquor through government-run shops, while portions of liquor sales went unrecorded and illegal commissions were collected.

The arrest sparked a sharp political reaction. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel accused the central government of using investigative agencies to suppress the opposition.

Bhupesh Baghel’s office posted on X (formerly Twitter), linking the timing of the raids with the last day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly session. “ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the Assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. ‘Saheb’ has sent the ED to the Bhilai residence,” the post read.

Earlier in March this year, ED had conducted searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh, including the Baghel residence, and seized Rs 30 lakh in cash. The raids were based on inputs from an earlier Income Tax Department report that flagged irregularities in the liquor business.

Who Is Chaitanya Baghel?

Though Chaitanya is associated with the Congress party, he has not played an active role in politics. According to reports, there were initial plans for his entry into electoral politics when Bhupesh Baghel was serving as Chief Minister (2018–2023), but those plans did not materialise.

Chaitanya reportedly looks after the family’s vegetable farm and has previously been involved in real estate. Party insiders have said he largely kept a low profile and maintained a distance from political affairs.

However, this is not the first time Chaitanya has faced legal scrutiny. Last year, he was questioned by Durg Police in connection with an attempted murder case involving a professor in Bhilai.

That incident came shortly after Bhupesh Baghel wrote to then Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, alleging misuse of investigative agencies to damage his reputation and political career.