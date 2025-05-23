Who is Chhonzin Angmo? Himachal Woman Who Can't See Conquers Mt Everest

Chhonzin Angmo: Chhonzin Angmo, a visually impaired woman from Himachal Pradesh, has become the first Indian blind climber to conquer Mount Everest. Her extraordinary journey from the valleys of Kinnaur to the 8,848.86-meter summit is an absolute example of strong determination.

Who is Chhonzin Angmo?

Angmo, 29, hails from the small Hangrang Valley in Himachal Pradesh. She lost her vision at the age of eight due to a medical condition, but she never let her disability define her limits. Over the years, she pursued her passion for mountaineering, completing a mountaineering course in 2016 and scaling peaks across Ladakh and Siachen Glacier.

Scaling Everest Against All Odds

Accompanied by another mountaineer Dandu Sherpa and Om Gurung, and expedition leader Lt Col (Retd) Romil Barthwal, Angmo reached the Everest summit earlier this month. A video of her hoisting the Tricolour atop Everest was shared with her family in Chango village. Her village people are now celebrating her big achievement.

Role Model for Millions

Angmo joins an elite group of visually impaired mountaineers who have conquered Everest, including Erik Weihenmayer (USA, 2001), Andy Holzer (Austria, 2017), Zhang Hong (China, 2021), and Lonnie Bedwell (USA, 2023). However, she is the first woman in this list and the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Her father, Amar Chand, expressed his pride, calling her an "oasis in their world", while her sister, Kesang Yangchen, likened her achievement to “touching the moon”.

Just a Beginning