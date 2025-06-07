Who Is Ishan Tharoor? Journalist Who Questioned Shashi Tharoor On Op Sindoor In US

New Delhi: Recently, Shashi Tharoor was questioned on Operation Sindoor by US journalist and son, Ishan Tharoor. Ishan asked Shashi if any country had asked the Indian delegation to provide evidence of Islamabad's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack in the wake of repeated denials from Pakistan's side.

New Delhi released a list of seven all-party delegations that are now traveling to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council and the European Union, on May 17, 2025. These delegations are to convey India's stern message of zero tolerance for any act of terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack that mercilessly killed 26 tourists and India's retaliatory strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading one of these delegations that is tasked with disseminating India's stance against terrorism in countries including the US, where he was put in a tight spot by son Ishan Tharoor.

Who Is Ishan Tharoor?

Ishan Tharoor is a global affairs columnist at the Washington Post and recently made headlines because of this surprising exchange with his father which has caught many people's attention.

Born in 1984, in Singapore, Shashi Tharoor's son, Ishan Tharoor, currently resides in Washington, DC. He has a twin brother named, Kanishk Tharoor.

He graduated from Yale University in 2006, majoring in history, and ethnicity, along with race and migration studies, and was honored with the Sudler Fellowship during this time.

He kickstarted his journalism career as a reporter in Times Magazine and eventually went on to become a senior editor based in New York City. He joined the Washington Post in 2014 and is continuing his work in Washington.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also served as an adjunct instructor at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, where he taught Global Affairs in the Digital Age, from 2018 to 2020.

Tharoor's Firm Response

Responding to his son's curious question, Tharoor said, "I’m very glad you raised this. I didn’t plant it, I promise you. This guy does this to his dad. No one had any doubt."

“Let me say very clearly that India would not have done this without convincing evidence," added the Congress MP in his firm response. However, he admitted to the media raising such questions in "two or three places."

Tharoor made it crystal clear that India would not have carried out a massive strike against Islamabad without solid evidence. “India is not the kind of country that would undertake a military operation without a solid basis," said Tharoor during his press briefing at the Council of Foreign Relations in the US.