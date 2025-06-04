Who is Jasbir Singh? Punjab YouTuber Arrested Over ‘Spying’ for Pakistan, Linked to Jyoti Malhotra

In a significant development, Punjab Police have arrested Jasbir Singh, a Rupnagar-based YouTuber, for his alleged involvement in an espionage network suspected to be backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Who is Jasbir Singh?

Jasbir Singh, who runs the YouTube channel “Jaan Mahal,” is the second content creator arrested in connection with this cross-border spy ring the first being Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Singh was taken into custody by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali following actionable intelligence. “Investigations have revealed Jasbir Singh attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on the invitation of Danish, a Pakistani High Commission staffer who was recently expelled by India,” Yadav said in a statement posted on X.

Jasbir Singh Frequent Pakistan Visits & Links to ISI

Singh reportedly visited Pakistan three times in 2020, 2021, and again in 2024. Forensic analysis of his electronic devices revealed contact with multiple Pakistan-based phone numbers. Police believe he made efforts to delete communications with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) after Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest.

Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, was arrested earlier under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Though investigators found no direct access to military intel, she had long-standing contact with Pakistani operatives, particularly Danish, since November 2023. She also traveled to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and other countries and remained in touch with Danish during heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Ongoing Investigation Into Spy-Terror Nexus

Police and intelligence officials from NIA, IB, and Military Intelligence are now investigating the broader scope of the espionage network, which reportedly spans Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

“Punjab Police reaffirm their commitment to national security. Efforts are underway to uncover the full scale of this espionage-terror network and neutralize all collaborators,” said DGP Yadav.