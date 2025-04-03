Who Is Jatin Hukkeri, Ranya Rao's Husband, Who Filed For Divorce Amid Gold Smuggling Probe

Ranya Rao Case: Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been in the spotlight due to her alleged connection to a gold smuggling case. Now, her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, has announced his decision to separate from her. In a recent press conference, Jatin revealed that he had been facing emotional distress since their marriage and will be filing for divorce from Ranya.

"Since the day we got married, I have been enduring pain and distress. Today, I have made the decision to file for divorce," Jatin said.

Gold Smuggling Case: Spotlight on Ranya Rao and Jatin Hukkeri

The ongoing gold smuggling case has also drawn increased scrutiny toward actress Ranya Rao’s husband, Jatin Hukkeri. According to police, Hukkeri frequently accompanied Rao on her trips to Dubai, from where she allegedly smuggled gold into India.

Who Is Jatin Hukkeri?

Jatin Hukkeri tied the knot with Ranya Rao in a grand wedding at the Taj West End about four months ago. The couple later moved into a luxurious apartment on Bengaluru’s upscale Lavelle Road. An architect by profession, Hukkeri holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture and Interior Design from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru. He further pursued studies in Disruptive Market Innovation at the Royal College of Art – Executive Education in London.

Who Is Ranya Rao & How Is She Linked to the Gold Smuggling Case?

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation), came under the authorities’ radar due to her frequent visits to Dubai. Reports indicate that she traveled to the city 30 times over the past year and four times within just 15 days, allegedly smuggling kilos of gold each time.

Rao was arrested at Bengaluru airport in March this year. During subsequent raids at her residence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash.

An arrest memo revealed that Rao had purchased gold in Dubai on November 13 and December 20, declaring that she was traveling to Geneva. However, records show that she instead returned to India. Rao has admitted to smuggling gold from Dubai on at least two prior occasions. Authorities estimate that she evaded customs duties amounting to approximately ₹4.83 crore.