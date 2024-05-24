Advertisement

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough, the West Bengal CID arrested one person accused of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anwar's murder, who went missing from Kolkata earlier in May, claimed sources.

The initial probe revealed that Jihad Hawladar, the arrested butcher who hails from Bangladesh, stayed illegally in Mumbai and was brought to Kolkata two months ago on hire by the prime accused Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin and the MP's close friend.

The Bangladeshi butcher was staying in a hotel near Kolkata airport and was given a share of Rs 5 crore that Akhtaruzzaman spent on cold-blooded murder of Bangladeshi MP, the sources added.

MP Deskinned, Minced By Mumbai Butcher

With the arrest of prime accused, chilling details of the murder emerged. According to sources, the butcher smothered Anwar along with four other Bangladeshi nationals and subsequently killed him under the orders of US citizen Akhtaruzzaman, the mastermind of the cold-blooded murder.

After Anwar was killed, his body was deskinned in the flat. Following that, all his flesh was removed and minced to fit it in a poly pack in a bid to conceal his identity. The killers, then, used different modes of transport to disperse the polly packs in different parts of Kolkata.

The Bangladesh MP was last spotted entering a flat in the New Town area of Kolkata, the police said, adding that the flat was rented out to the MP's friend by its owner, an excise department employee.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday claimed that the MP, who went missing from Kolkata on May 13, was murdered, and three people were arrested. The deceased body is yet to be recovered.

The three-time Bangladeshi MP had reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment. He initially stayed at the residence of his family friend Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata.

The next day, on May 13, Anwarul Anwar left Biswas's home to visit a doctor. However, the MP went incommunicado since May 17, prompting Biswas to file a missing complaint a day later.

Who Is the Butcher?

Hawladar, the butcher who chopped and killed the Bangladeshi lawmaker, illegally infiltrated to India to stay in Mumbai. Aged 24, he was born to Joynal Hawladar in Barakpur region of Khulna district in Bangladesh.

He was brought from Mumbai to Kolkata on contract killing offer by Akhtaruzzaman, the US-based mastermind who planned the grueslome murder, claimed sources.

The butcher confessed that on the orders of Akhtaruzzaman, he and other 4 Bangladeshi nationals smothered and killed the MP in the flat. Thereafter, they deskinned the entire body in the flat, removed all the flesh and minced the flesh and destroyed the identity.

