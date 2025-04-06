Who is Justice Arun Palli, SC Collegium's Recommendation for Chief Justice of J&K High Court

Updated April 6th 2025, 07:46 IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Arun Palli's name for the position of the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.
The recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on April 4, seeking the appointment of Justice Arun Palli as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, read, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4th April, 2025 has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”
Born in 1964, Justice Arun Palli completed his law degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh, after graduating in Commerce; his father was a senior advocate serving on the Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
Justice Arun Palli began practicing as a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court after completing his degree in 1988 and was appointed Additional Advocate General for Punjab, in 2004, till 2007, when he was designated as Senior Advocate.
In the year 2013, Justice Arun Palli was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and now, his name has been recommended for the position of Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court judge is expected to take over the duties from Justice Tashi Rabistan, who is the current Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and is retiring on April 9, 2025.
