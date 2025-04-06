Who is Justice Arun Palli, SC Collegium's Recommendation for Chief Justice of J&K High Court

Who is Justice Arun Palli, Collegium's Pick for CJ of J&K and Ladakh HC | Image: X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Arun Palli's name for the position of the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Know all about Justice Arun Palli, who may replace J&K and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan…

Collegium Recommends Justice Arun Palli's Name for CJ of J&K and Ladakh HC

The recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on April 4, seeking the appointment of Justice Arun Palli as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, read, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4th April, 2025 has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Who is Justice Arun Palli? Know All About Him

Born in 1964, Justice Arun Palli completed his law degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh, after graduating in Commerce; his father was a senior advocate serving on the Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Arun Palli began practicing as a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court after completing his degree in 1988 and was appointed Additional Advocate General for Punjab, in 2004, till 2007, when he was designated as Senior Advocate.