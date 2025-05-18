Who is Jyoti Malhotra aka Jyoti Rani? Arrested Indian YouTuber Suspected of Spying For Pakistan

New Delhi: On Saturday afternoon Hisar Police arrested Jyoti Malhotra, also known as Jyoti Rani in suspicion of spying for Pakistan against India. Jyoti is a popular YouTuber and travel vlogger whose case has raised serious national security concerns. Agencies are now investigating her past records and cross border connections.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra aka Jyoti Rani?

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Agarsen Extension in Hisar gained fame through her travel channel, where she explored destinations and shared travel-related insights. However, authorities allege that beyond her digital persona, she was involved in sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agencies. Her connection to Danish, an officer in the Pakistan High Commission, has been a key focus of the investigation.

Officials claim that Danish facilitated Malhotra’s travel to Pakistan, where she met high-level operatives and allegedly transmitted classified information that could jeopardize India’s security interests. Officials are now probing whether her YouTube channel was being used as a cover for covert operations.

Links to Other Espionage Suspects

Malhotra’s arrest is part of a broader crackdown on suspected spies. So far, at least six Pakistani spies have been arrested from Malerkotla in Punjab and Haryana, all believed to have ties with Danish. Investigators suspect that a larger espionage network is operating within India.

