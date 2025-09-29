Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Labelled a Threat by the Canadian Government — A Closer Look

New Delhi: The Government of Canada has officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code. The announcement, made on September 29 by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

Canada, in its statement, said it is an effort to combat organised crime and protect vulnerable communities from targeted violence.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?

The Bishnoi gang, allegedly led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is accused of operating a transnational criminal network involved in murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and other organised crimes.

Despite Bishnoi’s incarceration in India, Canadian authorities allege that he continues to orchestrate criminal activities from behind bars, with a growing presence in areas of Canada that host huge diaspora populations.

According to the Canadian government, the gang has created a “climate of fear and intimidation,” targeting businesses, cultural figures, and community leaders. The group has been linked to high-profile attacks, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, the killing of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi in 2023, and a shooting incident outside a Bollywood actor’s residence in April 2025.

Canada Labels Bishnoi Gang a Terror Entity Under Criminal Code

The terrorist designation empowers Canadian law enforcement to freeze or seize assets linked to the gang, prosecute members under terrorism-related charges, and restrict their financial and immigration activities. It is now a criminal offense for anyone in Canada—or Canadians abroad—to knowingly provide support or deal with property owned by the Bishnoi gang.

Minister Anandasangaree in his statement said that its the government’s duty to protect their citizens.

Canadian Minister's Statement

“Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes.” - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety