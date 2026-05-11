Who is IAS Manoj Kumar Agarwal, West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer Appointed as New Chief Secretary?

Kolkata: In a significant top-tier administrative reshuffle, the West Bengal government has appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the state’s new Chief Secretary.

Agarwal, a seasoned bureaucrat from the 1990 batch, takes over the mantle at a crucial time for the state’s administration. His appointment is seen as a move to bolster governance with a leader known for strategic clarity and extensive field experience.

Who is Manoj Kumar Agarwal?

Manoj Kumar Agarwal is widely regarded as one of the most efficient officers in the West Bengal cadre. Here is a breakdown of his professional profile:

Batch & Cadre: 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre.

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Educational Background: An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, holding a B.Tech degree.

Previous Role: Before this elevation, he served as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal and ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary.

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Diverse Experience: Over his three-decade career, Agarwal has held several pivotal portfolios, including:

-Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department.

-Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management & Civil Defence.

-Key roles in the Home and Hill Affairs Department.

-District Magistrate assignments that gave him deep insight into grassroots administration.

Strategic Significance of the Appointment

The elevation of Agarwal to the state's highest bureaucratic post signals a focus on administrative stability. Having served as the Chief Electoral Officer, he is credited with a thorough understanding of the state's complex socio-political and administrative landscape.

Government insiders suggest that his "calm leadership style" and "institutional memory" were the deciding factors in his selection over other senior contenders. He succeeds Dushyant Nariala, who had been serving in the position during a period of transition.

What to Expect