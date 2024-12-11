Published 14:25 IST, December 11th 2024
Who is Nikita Singhania? Accenture Employee & Atul's Wife at Center of Bengaluru Suicide Case
Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company.
New Delhi: Nikita Singhania, wife of Atul Subhash who died by suicide has been in limelight after the Bengaluru techie mentioned her name in his 24-page-long death note along with three of Singhania's family members and also a family court judge.
Reason For Suicide
Atul claimed that Nikita was the reason for his suicide. She filed multiple cases against him including that of harassment and domestic violence that led him to mental and emotional trauma and forced him to take the extreme decision of ending up his life.
Work Profile
Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company. She joined Accenture in 2021 on the role of a senior analyst. She became a consultant later. She has done an MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith. She started her career as an intern in Codex Infosolutions, then at HDB Financial Services Ltd on the same post. She later worked with Meritto, a flagship product of NoPaperForms that empowers over 1000 educational organisations.
