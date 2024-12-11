Who is Nikita Singhania? Accenture Employee & Atul's Wife at Center of Bengaluru Suicide Case

New Delhi: Nikita Singhania, wife of Atul Subhash who died by suicide has been in limelight after the Bengaluru techie mentioned her name in his 24-page-long death note along with three of Singhania's family members and also a family court judge.

Reason For Suicide

Atul claimed that Nikita was the reason for his suicide. She filed multiple cases against him including that of harassment and domestic violence that led him to mental and emotional trauma and forced him to take the extreme decision of ending up his life.

Work Profile