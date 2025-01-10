Who is O P Singh, Ex-UP Police DG Appointed New President of Indian Police Foundation

Who is O P Singh, Ex-UP DGP Appointed As President of IPF | Image: X

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Police Director General O P Singh on Friday appointed the new president of the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), an independent think tank on policing subjects.

In a message addressed to fellow members of the organization, outgoing President N Ramachandran highlighted Singh's exceptional skills, team-building abilities, and "remarkable contributions and visionary leadership" as the key reasons for his election as the ideal candidate to advance the Foundation's vision and mission. The message also stated that Singh was "unanimously" chosen as the new IPF President and CEO during an executive council meeting held in Delhi on Friday.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who retired in January 2020 after serving in the 1983 batch, led the Uttar Pradesh Police and also held the position of Director General for two central forces—the Central Industrial Security Force and the National Disaster Response Force.

Singh, originally from the Gaya district of Bihar, published his memoir Crime, Grime & Gumption: Case Files of an IPS Officer last year, reflecting on his 37 years of service in the police force.

The Delhi-based IPF describes itself as a multi-disciplinary think tank committed to advancing police reform and enhancing policing through research, capacity building, and policy advocacy.