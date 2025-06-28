Who is Parag Jain? 1989-batch IPS Officer, Appointed R&AW Secretary

Senior Officer Parag Jain appointed as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a two-year term. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has appointed senior IPS officer Parag Jain as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a two-year term on Saturday.

Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, will take charge on Monday, succeeding Ravi Sinha, whose tenure ends on June 30.

Currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, Jain played a key role in ‘Operation Sindoor’ by gathering critical intelligence on the Pakistani armed forces.

He has also served in Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to the Centre’s counter-terrorism strategy in the region.

Jain has previously held the position of SSP, Chandigarh, and has represented India in Canada and Sri Lanka.