Who is Parag Jain? 1989-batch IPS Officer, Appointed R&AW Secretary

Updated 28 June 2025 at 13:51 IST
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has appointed senior IPS officer Parag Jain as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a two-year term on Saturday.
Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, will take charge on Monday, succeeding Ravi Sinha, whose tenure ends on June 30.
Currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, Jain played a key role in ‘Operation Sindoor’ by gathering critical intelligence on the Pakistani armed forces.
He has also served in Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to the Centre’s counter-terrorism strategy in the region.
Jain has previously held the position of SSP, Chandigarh, and has represented India in Canada and Sri Lanka.
With his extensive experience in intelligence gathering and counter-terror operations, Jain is expected to bring a fresh perspective to India’s external intelligence agency.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 28 June 2025 at 13:51 IST