Who is Phangnon Konyak? Nagaland BJP MP Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Making Her 'Uncomfortable'

New Delhi: Phangnon Konyak, a Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, expressed feeling "very uncomfortable" when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly approached her and shouted at her during a protest on the Parliament premises Thursday. The incident occurred while INDI bloc MPs were protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah 's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

Speaking tot the reporters, She said, “I say this with a very heart, for which I have already sought your protection, today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me and I feel really disheartened. ”

“LoP Rahul Gandhi came close... I did not like it and he started shouting...Whatever happened today is very sad, this should not happen. We did not like the way they threatened...I have also complained to the Chairman...”

The BJP leader also sought protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, submitting a notice in this regard.

"My dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi," she writes in the letter to Chairman Rajya Sabha.

"What I felt that his action today was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me should be made to feel like this. So therefore I seek your protection in this matter, for which I have already sent a notice to you sir (Rajya Sabha Chairman)," she said.

Who is Phangnon Konyak?

Originally from Dimapur, Phangnon Konyak completed her schooling there before earning a Master’s degree in English Literature from Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi. Active in student activism and social organizations during her college years, she later joined the BJP.

In July 2023, she made history as the first woman from Nagaland to be elected as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Konyak is a member of several key committees, including the Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and the Committee on Empowerment of Women. Additionally, she serves on the Governing Council of the North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong.