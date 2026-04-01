Who is ‘Pookie Don’? Thane Builder-Influencer Arrested After 371 Cartridges, 167 Pellets Found at Home

Maharashtra: Surendra Panduranga Patil, a 55-year-old social media influencer and builder, was detained in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday for allegedly owning illicit firearms, according to police.

Patil, who has more than 3.04 lakh Instagram followers, was arrested on Saturday night after the Crime Branch raided his bungalow in the Dawdi neighborhood of Dombivli. Officials got specific information on potential illicit weapons at the site, which prompted the action.

Raid at Dombivli bungalow

According to police, the team reached Patil’s bungalow late on Saturday and carried out an extensive search of the premises. Officers found a hidden storage area during the operation.

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"Acting on a tip-off, our team searched Patil's bungalow in the Dawdi area of Dombivli late on Saturday night. We recovered a cache of weapons hidden behind a fake panel of a newly installed shoe rack that did not match the house's interior," an official told media.

During the search, suspicion was reportedly raised because the secret chamber was concealed behind a fake panel that was attached to a shoe rack.

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Weapons and ammunition seized

An estimated ₹10 lakh worth of weapons and ammunition were found in the house, according to the police. Two air guns and five domestically manufactured handguns and revolvers, some with the label "Made in USA," are among the seized goods.

Authorities also discovered two steel rods, a sword, a button knife, a sharp-edged weapon, 167 air gun pellets, and 371 cartridges.

Social media persona raises questions

Apart from being a builder, Patil is known on social media under nicknames like ‘Pookie Uncle’ and ‘Pookie Don’. But in the past, his online persona has also garnered attention.

He had previously caused a stir when he uploaded a video of himself posing with a service weapon inside a police inspector's cabin at the Manpada police station.

A week before to this most recent arrest, Patil was given bail in another case, according to the police. He is now facing prosecution under the Maharashtra Police Act and the Arms Act as a result of his recent recovery.