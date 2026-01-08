Who Is Pratik Jain? I-PAC Strategist and Mamata Banerjee’s Close Aide Under ED Lens

West Bengal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, among them its Kolkata office and the residence of its director Pratik Jain. The action is part of an investigation into money laundering related to an alleged multi-crore coal theft case in West Bengal.

Due to the political uproar caused by the raids, Pratik Jain, a key strategist who stays mostly out of the public eye, is now the focus of attention.

ED Raids at I-PAC Office and Jain’s Residence

The federal agency inspected I-PAC’s Salt Lake office and Pratik Jain’s home on Loudon Street in Kolkata early this morning today. Nearly ten places, including four in New Delhi, were covered during the operation, according to officials. During the searches, central paramilitary forces were used.

Since then, the ED has filed a claim of obstruction during the raid with the Calcutta High Court. The hearing is scheduled for this Friday.

Advertisement

Who Is Pratik Jain?

Pratik Jain is the co-founder and director of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), one of India’s strongest political consultancy organisations. I-PAC was established in 2015 and works with political parties and governments on election strategy, data analysis, campaign planning, and governance outreach.

Jain is renowned for remaining in the background and concentrating on technology-driven political operations and strategy rather than positions involving direct public interaction. Pratik studied materials science and metallurgical engineering at IIT Bombay. He interned at Axis Mutual Fund while he was a student and worked as an analyst at Deloitte in 2012 after earning his degree.

Advertisement

Later on, he joined Citizens for Accountable Governance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing governance structures, as a founding member. Eventually, this platform developed into what is currently known as I-PAC.

Role in Trinamool Congress

Pratik Jain is a prominent member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which rules West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself stated that he is in charge of the party's IT cell.

I-PAC and the TMC have collaborated extensively on projects pertaining to government and electoral campaigns. During Assembly elections, the consultant is also thought to help with data-driven suggestions for campaign management and candidate selection.

I-PAC reportedly collaborates closely with national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee. It is reported that Jain and his group actively participate in election cycles and frequently cooperate with Banerjee's administration.

Mamata Banerjee’s Response to the Raids

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the ED’s action, alleging that the agency was attempting to seize confidential party data.

According to her, investigators attempted to seize hard drives and documents that contained details on the TMC's organizational structure and election preparations. Banerjee also sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the BJP-led Center of exploiting central agencies for political ends.

She claimed that the raids were intended to gain access to Trinamool's plan for the Assembly elections in 2026.

Why Pratik Jain Matters

Pratik Jain is an influential person in contemporary Indian election management despite not being an elected politician. His work demonstrates how data, technology, and expert campaign planning are becoming increasingly important in politics.