Who is Priyanka Senapati ? Odisha YouTuber Under Scanner for Ties with Pakistani 'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra | Image: Republic

Another social media vlogger, travel YouTuber Priyanka Senapati is under investigation over her connection with Jyoti Malhotra, a fellow content creator who was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Priyanka, who hails from Odisha's Puri, had visited the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan three to four months ago. During that time, she had developed a friendship with Jyoti, according to police officials.

Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal confirmed that the investigation is looking into all aspects of Priyanka’s association with Jyoti and her visit to Pakistan.

Priyanka Responds on Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka clarified that she had only known Jyoti through YouTube and had no knowledge of her alleged activities.

“Jyoti was just a friend. I came to know her through YouTube. I didn’t know anything about what she is accused of. If I had known she was involved in spying, I would have stayed away,” Priyanka wrote.

She added that she was ready to fully cooperate with the investigation, saying, “If any agency wants to question me, I’ll give full support. The country comes first. Jai Hind.”

Who is Priyanka Senapati?

Priyanka Senapati is a travel vlogger from Puri with around 14,600 subscribers on YouTube and 20,000 followers on Instagram. Her videos mostly show her travelling to various places in Odisha and across India.

On March 25, she uploaded a video titled “Odia Girl in Pakistan | Kartarpur Corridor Guide | Odia Vlog”, documenting her visit to Kartarpur.

Authorities are now probing her role, especially after it was revealed that she had accompanied Jyoti Malhotra to the Jagannath temple during Jyoti’s visit to Puri last year.

As of now, Priyanka has not been arrested and is staying at her home in Puri. Her father told media that Intelligence Bureau officers had visited and questioned them about her trip to Pakistan and her links to Jyoti.

“I had no idea about Jyoti being a spy. I only recently found out she was arrested. My daughter is a student and a YouTuber. She met Jyoti when she came to Puri in September last year,” he said.

He also clarified that Jyoti never came to their house. “Priyanka had travelled to Kartarpur with another person and carried valid documents. Many YouTubers have gone there. She didn’t know about Jyoti’s involvement in anything illegal,” he added.

Jyoti Malhotra’s Confession

Meanwhile, Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is in custody, has reportedly confessed to working with Pakistani agents.

According to investigation reports, Jyoti said she was first introduced to Pakistani officials through a man named Danish, who works at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She met him in 2023 while applying for a visa.