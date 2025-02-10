Who is Ranveer Allahbadia? The Man in Freefall After Filthy Comment on Parental Sex at India's Got Latent

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, the famous Indian YouTuber and influencer, landed himself in trouble recently after his filthy remark on parental sex on India's Got Talent.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia, often known for his candid conversations and unconventional content, has found himself at the centre of a storm following a controversial and deeply inappropriate remark made during the latest episode of India’s Got Latent. His comment, revolving around parental sex in a shocking and distasteful manner, has ignited a firestorm of outrage across social media, leaving his reputation in freefall.

The Rise of Ranveer Allahbadia

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is a popular YouTuber and content creator. Ranveer talks about health, fitness, mental wellness, and even lifestyle advice on his YouTube channel and podcast. He built a strong following among young Indian audiences. His charming personality and carefree attitude made him an internet sensation, attracting millions of subscribers and fans. Over time, he expanded his brand to include podcasts, collaborations with celebrities, and even motivational speaking.

After his comment on parental sex, Ranveer Allahbadia started trending on Google, but of course for all the wrong reasons.

Ranveer's Shocking Comment On Parental Sex

During a segment of the comedy show, Allahbadia made a remark about parental sex that struck a wrong chord with many. The comment, which was meant to be humorous, crossed a line by being excessively vulgar and shocking.

Social media erupted almost instantly after the episode aired, landing Allahabadia in controversy and creating headlines.

The Backlash

Following the incident, Allahbadia faced fierce condemnation. Social media platforms, particularly Twitter and Instagram, were flooded with harsh comments, memes, and even petitions calling for his removal from any future engagements. Hashtags like #BanBeerBiceps and #CancelRanveerAllahbadia quickly trended across multiple platforms, amplifying the fury of his critics.

Ranveer Allahbadia Apology Video

Ranveer Allahbadia's Public Apology

In response to the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his words were out of line and apologising to anyone who had been hurt or offended. "I want to sincerely apologise to everyone who was affected by my words. I never intended to cross a line or make anyone uncomfortable," he said in a video posted on his social media channels.

Is Ranveer Allahbadia's Career Over?