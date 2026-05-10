Who is S Keerthana? TVK’s First Woman MLA From Sivakasi Whose Fluent Speech In Hindi Sparks Buzz

Chennai: Amidst the historic swearing-in of C. Joseph Vijay, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is a young leader who has captured the national spotlight for more than just her electoral victory.

S. Keerthana, the 29-year-old newly elected MLA from Sivakasi, has become a viral sensation after her fluent Hindi speech regarding the party’s victory sparked widespread debate and admiration across social media.

Keerthana, representing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made history by becoming the first-ever woman MLA elected from the Sivakasi constituency, often called the “Fireworks Capital of India”, breaking nearly seven decades of male dominance in the region.

The "Hindi Buzz" in a Dravidian Stronghold

In a state where language politics is a deeply sensitive issue, Keerthana’s decision to address the national media in fluent Hindi was seen as a bold strategic move.

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When asked why she chose the language, she explained her desire to take her leader’s message beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu.

"I am speaking in Hindi because I want to represent my party everywhere, across India and even in other countries. Everyone should know about my leader and TBK's vision. Language should be a bridge, not a barrier," Keerthana said.

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Her command over the language, despite being a product of a Tamil-medium government school, has been hailed by supporters as a sign of a “New Tamil Nadu” ready to engage on the national stage while remaining rooted in its identity.

Academic and Professional Background

Keerthana is not just a newcomer to politics; she brings a sharp analytical mind to the table. She holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Madurai University and an M.Sc. in Statistics (2019) from Pondicherry Central University.

Before joining TVK, she worked as a political consultant, collaborating with several top-tier leaders, including M.K. Stalin.

Her transition from behind-the-scenes strategist to a frontline politician was solidified when she defeated Congress veteran Ashokan G by a margin of 11,670 votes.

Youngest Minister in the Cabinet

Recognising her potential, CM Vijay has inducted Keerthana into his nine-member cabinet, making her the youngest minister in the current government and the only woman to hold a ministerial portfolio in this first batch.

As a minister, Keerthana has vowed to serve the firecracker industry in her constituency. Her campaign promises included establishing more fire service stations in the high-risk hub.