sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | India-US Ties | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Meet Justice Sanjiv Khanna, 51st Chief Justice of India Who Has Replaced DY Chandrachud

Published 10:33 IST, November 11th 2024

Meet Justice Sanjiv Khanna, 51st Chief Justice of India Who Has Replaced DY Chandrachud

Justice Khanna has been part of several landmark rulings that have had a profound impact on Indian society and the legal system.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Set to Be Next Chief Justice of India
Meet Justice Sanjiv Khanna, 51st Chief Justice of India Who Has Replaced DY Chandrachud | Image: Supreme Court
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:55 IST, November 11th 2024