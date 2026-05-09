Who Is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Named West Bengal LoP As BJP Takes Charge In West Bengal

Kolkata: As Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister on Saturday, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced a series of key appointments to its legislative team, a move coinciding with the same day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally took charge of the state government. Following a massive electoral setback, Mamata Banerjee's party moved to restructure its opposition front in the West Bengal Assembly.

TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been named Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, with Asima Patra and Nayana Bandyopadhyay serving as the Deputy LoPs. Further, in another important role, former West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim has been designated as the party’s Chief Whip, tasked with coordinating legislative discipline and strategy.

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress extended congratulations to the newly appointed office-bearers and expressed confidence in their dedication to the assigned responsibility. “We congratulate the leaders and wish them success in working with commitment for the interest of the people of Bengal,” the release said.

Who Is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC’s New LoP In Bengal?

The TMC appointed veteran MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, placing one of its most experienced legislators at the forefront of the party’s response to the newly formed BJP government.

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Chattopadhyay, a senior figure within the TMC, has represented the Bhawanipur constituency multiple times and has held several ministerial portfolios in previous state governments. Known for his parliamentary experience and organisational role within the party, he is regarded as a steady hand capable of coordinating the opposition’s legislative strategy in a House where the BJP now holds a clear majority.

The party officials stated that the leadership changes were intended to ensure a more cohesive and effective opposition presence. In its statement, the TMC expressed confidence in Chattopadhyay’s commitment to public service and to defending the interests of Bengal’s people during the new government’s term.

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BJP Sworn In After Sweeping Victory

The leadership changes come as Suvendu Adhikari took the oath earlier in the day as West Bengal’s first CM from the BJP. The party secured a historic mandate, winning 207 seats in the Assembly election, while the TMC managed 80 seats, a sharp decline from its previous tally.

The electoral outcome showed a major political shift in the state, ending the TMC’s uninterrupted run in power and ushering in a new government with a clear legislative majority. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Ministers from the NDA-ruled states and Union Territories and other senior BJP leaders, marking the formal start of the party’s administration in Kolkata.