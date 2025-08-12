Who Is Sukhdev Pehalwan Yadav? Nitish Katara Murder Convict Freed After 20 Years as SC Issues Landmark Jail Order

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted the immediate release of Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, after he served his full term. The Supreme Court also issued a landmark order directing all states and Union territories to locate and release any prisoners who have served their complete sentence and are not wanted in other cases.

Who is Sukhdev Yadav?

Sukhdev Yadav, also known as Pehalwan, is a co-convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. He was sentenced to a fixed-term life imprisonment of 20 years without remission for his role in the kidnapping and killing of Katara, allegedly over Katara’s relationship with Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas Yadav, son of former UP cabinet minister DP Yadav.

“SC Tells States, UTs to Free All Who’ve Served Full Term”

Hearing Pehalwan's appeal, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan directed the home secretaries of all states and Union territories to immediately release any perpetrators who have fulfilled their sentences but remain detained for no lawful reason.

The order states that such inmates must be released immediately if they are not sought in any other instance.

The bench instructed that its order be forwarded to the Member Secretary of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), who would ensure that the instruction is passed on to all District Legal Services Authorities across the nation.

Pehalwan’s Previous Pleas

Sukhdev Pehalwan was given a three-month getaway by the Supreme Court in June, citing his 20 years of consecutive detention without remission. Furlough, unlike recovery, is a temporary release for long-term inmates.

Pehalwan's most recent petition challenged a Delhi High Court judgment from November 2024, which denied his request for a three-week respite.

Background of the 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court affirmed the convictions of former cabinet minister DP Yadav's son Vikas Yadav and his nephew Vishal Yadav for kidnapping and killing Nitish Katara in February 2002, handing down 25-year prison sentences without parole.